Provide safer environment to women: Ramadoss to government

CHENNAI: Listing out several crime incidents against women recently, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to ensure severe punishment to the perpetrators apart from providing security in public places and educational institutions.

In a statement, the senior leader said that a government school teacher in Yercaud, who allegedly sexually harassed his female students, has been arrested. "This is shocking and condemnable that government schools are turning unsafe for the girls. A few days ago, a student was sexually assaulted by three teachers in a government school in Krishnagiri district. Also, girl students in a private school in Trichy also subjected to sexual assault. In Tindivanam government arts college, a student was harassed by a professor," he listed out.

Saying that education is the requisite to ensure women development and breaking out of shackles, he added that parents are sending their daughters to schools despite economic struggles.

"If the schools and colleges become centers for harassment, parents will fear sending their daughters. The government should take steps to expedite punishment to the accused persons. Moreover, the government should create a safer environment in schools and colleges apart from curbing sale of ganja and other drugs," he urged.