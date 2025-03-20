Provide Rs 5L for Marina protest victim who lost eyesight: Madras HC directs TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the state government to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to a youngster who lost his eyesight on the account of the Marina protest held against the ban on Jallikattu, a Tamil traditional bull taming sport.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the State to grant compensation while hearing the petition moved by the mother of the victim.

The petitioner, Vimala, mother of Karthick, alleged that on January 23, 2017, violence broke out at the Marina protest. On the same day, a group of police personnel barged into their house at Triplicane and started to beat her son without giving any explanation, she said.

Advocate R Thirumoorthy, on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that the police barged into their house of the petitioner and beat him black and blue. Due to the brutal attack, the petitioner’s son Karthick got injured, and later he completely lost vision in the left eye. Hence, the State holds responsibility for medical care and compensation.

It was also alleged that the High Court in 2022 directed the State to consider the petitioner’s representation seeking medical treatment, despite the direction, the State neglected to provide medical care, she said.

Hence, she sought direction to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation.

The government advocate Gopinath, objected to the submission and contended that the victim lost his eyesight on the account of the stone pelted by the protestors.