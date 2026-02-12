Provide genuineness certificate, TRB tells in-service teachers

Though the number of in-teachers who had attended and cleared TET is still uncertain, providing a genuineness certificate will ward off any case of duplication, say school education department officials.

An official said, "TRB had directed in-service teachers who cleared TET to download the document from its official website after the results were announced in late January."

"Though that document can be considered, to avoid any case of duplication and forgery, the department had requested teachers to submit the certificate to the respective district education officers and ultimately to the TRB, "added the official.