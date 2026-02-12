Provide genuineness certificate, TRB tells in-service teachers

CHENNAI: The Teachers' Recruitment Board (TRB) has directed all in-service teachers who attended and cleared the Tamil Nadu Teachers' Eligibility Test (TNTET) to provide a genuineness certificate.
Though the number of in-teachers who had attended and cleared TET is still uncertain, providing a genuineness certificate will ward off any case of duplication, say school education department officials.
An official said, "TRB had directed in-service teachers who cleared TET to download the document from its official website after the results were announced in late January."
"Though that document can be considered, to avoid any case of duplication and forgery, the department had requested teachers to submit the certificate to the respective district education officers and ultimately to the TRB, "added the official.
Over 1.48 lakh candidates out of 4.20 lakh have cleared the TNTET conducted in November 2025. The TET in November 2025 was conducted after two years. Candidates clearing the exam and subsequent interviews will be eligible to teach classes from 1 to 10 in Tamil Nadu, as per the minimum qualification set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
However, in-service teachers writing the exam followed after the Supreme Court in September 2025 made it mandatory for in-service teachers to clear the exam to continue their posts.