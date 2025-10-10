Prototype of India-made Bharat tank to be ready by 2026

CHENNAI: The Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL), one of Asia's largest tank manufacturers, is gearing up to unveil a prototype of its fully indigenous, lightweight Bharat tank by the end of 2026, marking a major stride in India's defence self-reliance mission.

Speaking to DT Next on the sidelines of the AeroDefCon 2025 at Chennai Trade Centre, AVNL Marketing Officer Vimal said the GoI-owned defence manufacturing major has been steadily expanding its portfolio and order book.

"AVNL's primary focus has always been on producing world-class battle tanks. We have showcased five of our advanced tank models at this exhibition. Currently, five of our major factories, including those based in Avadi, operate under the AVNL umbrella," he said.

Highlighting the company's robust growth trajectory, Vimal revealed, "This year, we secured orders worth Rs 5,000 crore, and we are expecting fresh orders worth Rs 8,000 crore next year. Our manufacturing infrastructure and R&D capabilities are continuously being upgraded to meet the growing defence demands."

On the company's future plans, he said the development of lightweight tanks was well underway. "We are currently working on the Bharat tank project, which will be built with 100 per cent indigenous technology. The design and development phase will be completed by the end of 2025, and by late 2026, we aim to roll out the first prototype," he added.

AVNL's upcoming Bharat tank is expected to combine superior agility, enhanced mobility, and high-impact firepower, tailored for diverse terrains, especially in mountainous and border regions. The project also aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to reduce reliance on foreign defence imports.

In addition to its tank production line, AVNL has diversified into specialised vehicle manufacturing. "We are currently converting Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) into fully bulletproof ambulances. For instance, the Tata 407 platform has been re-engineered into a secure ambulance configuration, designed to operate in high-risk and conflict-prone zones," Vimal said.

"These armoured ambulances have already been delivered to the CRPF for deployment in Naxal-affected regions," he added, underscoring AVNL's commitment to enhancing operational safety for frontline personnel.