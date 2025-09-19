Protest at Annai Sathya Nagar: Restore drinking water supply cut off 10 yrs ago, residents tell MW

CHENNAI: Nearly 40 protesters, supported by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), protested outside the Metro Water Depot 138 office on Thursday, demanding the resumption of piped water that has been cut off since 2015, despite their continued payment of taxes to the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB).

Residents ended the sit-in protest after receiving assurances that their decade-long struggle for a reliable drinking water supply would finally be addressed.

The crisis stems from an error in the original pipeline installation dating back to 1994, when the water and drainage systems were first introduced. This flaw prevented water from reaching all households.

For a time, a valve operator was deployed to manage the supply, but this stopgap measure failed after 2015 when the piped connection to all 10 streets in the area was completely severed. Since then, nearly 2,000 residents have been forced to rely on just three public hand pumps for their drinking water.

The situation has created immense daily hardship. Long queues of women with buckets form at the hand pumps every morning. For elderly residents, the physical task of collecting water is impossible, forcing them to pay others for the service.

The problem is exacerbated during the rainy season when sewage contaminates the water supply. Furthermore, when water is supplied at night, it’s difficult and unsafe for women to collect it.

Ward 138 Councillor K Kannan, who joined the protest, said: “There’s an urgent need for a consistent water supply and properly laid underground pipes to ensure even distribution and adequate pressure.”

A senior Metro Water official acknowledged the issue and stated that work to rectify the pipeline problems has already begun. “Residents’ demand for door-to-door water supply would be met soon. While the newly appointed area engineer is undergoing training until October 11, the executive engineer will oversee Depot 138 in the interim. So, the resolution process continues without delay,” he explained.