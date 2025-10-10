Protest against sexual harassment complaint inaction at Pondicherry University; students detained

CHENNAI: Students of Pondicherry University staged a protest on Thursday (October 9) against the university’s alleged inaction on sexual harassment complaints, resulting in clashes with police and multiple arrests.

The protest was triggered after students attempted to press the administration to act against faculty members accused of misconduct. An audio recording by a female student from the Karaikal campus, alleging harassment, went viral. The university, however, denied the claims in an official statement. Angered by the alleged delays by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), students gathered at the Vice-Chancellor’s office around 2.30 PM, demanding immediate intervention, said a Thanthi TV report.

The protest, which began in the afternoon, continued late into the night, drawing widespread attention. Students allege repeated complaints have not been addressed and demand that, as per university guidelines, at least three students be included in the ICC to ensure transparency.