Biased Election Commission backing BJP, allege protestors in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the Election Commission of India is biased and supporting only the BJP, the Makkal Adhikaram outfit staged a protest in Tiruchy on Thursday.

According to the protesting members who converged in front of the head post office, ever since the Lok Sabha elections commenced on April 19, the Election Commission of India has been playing a biased role.

They said that there were several incidents until the sixth phase. These are proof of their claims and appealed to the election panel to play a fair role and play neutral during the counting day on June 4.

While they were raising slogans in support of their protest, a section of members attempted to lay siege to the head post office and soon, the police on duty stopped them.

By that time, another section of members attempted to enter the BSNL office adjacent to the head post office and were stopped by cops.

Subsequently, they raised slogans against the election commission and departed.