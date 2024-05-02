Protect Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple, Madras HC directs Union, TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Union and State governments to protect Arulmigu Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple and also directed to take immediate action if any danger is found to be affecting the archaeological monument.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a petition seeking to remove the construction made by the government near the Gangaikonda Choleswarar temple, Ariyalur.

The archeology department of the Union and State are the custodians of the archaeological monuments in the country, it is the duty incumbent upon them to protect the archaeological and heritage monuments, wrote the bench while disposing of the petition. Both the governments cannot do any act which would endanger the archaeological monument, read the judgment.

Petitioner A.Balaguru submitted that the government had constructed a toilet and cafeteria near the 1000-year-old temple. The construction would cause damage to the archaeological monument since the cafeteria and toilet are constructed beside the compound wall of the temple, said the petitioner.

After the submission the bench directed the Union and State governments to survey the toilet and cafeteria constructed inside the protected area, to confirm that the erection is not, in any way, dangerous to the protected monument.

The temple area within the vicinity of the said cafeteria and toilet is kept free from all debris, so also the waste material is not thrown, the bench directed.

If any debris or waste is observed, action should be taken immediately, wrote the bench.