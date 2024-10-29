Propagation of Aryan-Dravidian race theory can’t be stopped: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to grant directions to stop propagating Aryan-Dravidian race theory among the students as the court is not well aware of that theory and directed both Union and State governments to consider the plea and pass orders.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard a petition moved by Mahalingam Balaji, seeking to stop propagating the theory, by claiming it as fake.

Educational authorities are propagating the false theory of Aryan-Dravidian races, promoting divisiveness among the people, submitted the petitioner.

He relied upon the writings of various scholars to contend that this two-race theory is false and would cause substantial harm to the public mind.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, on behalf of the State Education Department, submitted that a Syllabus Committee has been set up and that the syllabus is decided based on inputs received from experts in the respective fields.

The AAG suggested the petitioner to represent his case before the State Council of Education Research and Training, it would be considered and disposed of within a reasonable time limit.

The Deputy Solicitor General, Rajesh Vivekananthan, on behalf of the Union government also asked the petitioner to approach the National Council of Education Research and Training.

Since the Court is not an expert on history, the relief requested by the petitioner cannot be granted by this court without examining and deciding whether the two-race theory, which the petitioner claims to be false, is valid or invalid, wrote the bench.

The matter must be determined by experts in the field, and not by the court, read the order.

The court directed the Union and State governments to consider the petitioner’s representation and pass orders within twelve weeks.