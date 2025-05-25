Promises not meant for forgetting after polls: Ryots to politicians

CHENNAI: A section of farmers placed a slew of demands on political parties, reminding them of their previous poll promises and demanding fresh ones ahead of elections.

The farmers from Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association headed by its secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan convened a meeting in Kumbakonam and discussed the ‘Possible Promises to farmers’ that could be presented to political parties contesting in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The meeting demanded that the exclusive agri budget be more than ceremonial and benefit farmers on the ground.

The farmers demanded Rs 3,600 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne of sugarcane. They also demanded Rs 50 per litre of milk. Their demands included extending PM-KISAN Yojana (PMKSNY) benefits to all the tenant farmers and increasing the benefit from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000.

Members of the farmers’ association also demanded a new power connection for agricultural activities within 30 days of submitting the application. They also demanded that coconut oil, sesame oil, and sunflower oil be distributed under the public distribution system instead of palm oil to ensure local farmers benefit from it.

The farmers decided to represent their demands to all the political parties in the State and ensure that they were fulfilled when they formed the government. They also urged the political parties not to make impossible promises, underlining some of them that are yet to be fulfilled.

The members of the farmers’ association raised slogans in support of their demands after the meeting and submitted the memorandum before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, as a symbolic gesture to garner attention for their appeal.