Procurement, transportation under Collectors' watch in Delta

TIRUCHY: Amid political heat, Collectors from the Delta districts have commenced monitoring of the procurement process and transportation in their respective districts and have been seen instructing officials to accelerate the process to avoid produce going to waste during the rains.

Nagapattinam district Collector A Akash visited the DPCs at Thalanayar and Oradiyampulam in the district and said that 75,628 MT of paddy has been procured so far, out of which 57,126 MT has been moved to the warehouses. He added that 124 DPCs have been opened in the district. The Collector also inspected the paddy stocks in the DPCs and the transportation, as political parties and farmers' organisations had accused them of mismanagement.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur Collector V Mohanachandran visited the DPCs and said that 79 per cent of the kuruvai harvest has been completed in the district, and that 378 DPCs procured 2.02 lakh MT of paddy. 1.47 lakh MT of the procurement has been transported to the warehouse, he added. “On average, 10,000 MT of paddy has been transported each day from Needamangalam and Thiruthuraipoondi by goods wagons,” Collector Mohanachandran said.

Similarly, the Mayiladuthurai Collector HS Srikanth inspected the DPC at Kalanivasal village and said that 99.77 per cent of the kuruvai harvest has been completed in the district, and the remaining would be completed in a couple of days. "144 DPCs have been opened in the district, and 1.20 lakh MT paddy has been procured. 1.05 lakh MT paddy has been moved to the warehouses”, he said.