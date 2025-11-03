Procurement, transportation of Kuruvai nears completion

TIRUCHY: As the kuruvai harvest is almost getting over, the procurement of paddy too is nearing completion across the Delta region, while the respective district collectors are overseeing the process, including the transportation.

According to officials, out of the total area of kuruvai cultivation in the Delta region, Thanjavur cultivated 1.99 lakh acres while Tiruvarur 1.91 lakh acres, Mayiladuthurai 97,727 acres and Nagapattinam 74,667 acres of kuruvai cultivation, and more than 90 per cent harvest has been completed in these districts.

After complaints from the farmers about the delay in the procurement process, the number of DPCs increased, and each DPC was asked to procure from 2,000 bags to 3,000 bags of paddy per day, and the respective district collectors were monitoring the procurement and movement of the paddy to warehouses.

The collectors also visited the DPCs and inspected the procurement process. They also instructed the fast movement of the paddy procured and told the DPC staff that no stock was hoarded in front of the centres. Thus, more than 90 per cent of procured paddy has been moved to warehouses.

Since there was a shortage of gunny bags and jute threads, the state government had purchased them from West Bengal. Accordingly, two crore gunny bags were ordered from West Bengal, which have started arriving. On Sunday, a total of 54 lakh gunny bags arrived at Thanjavur and Kumbakonam by rail from Kolkata.