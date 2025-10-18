Procure rain-soaked 30L paddy bags, urges Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded that the state government expedite the procurement of 30 lakh paddy bags, which are exposed to rain.

Moving a calling attention motion in the state Assembly on Friday, the former Chief Minister alleged that the government failed to establish a sufficient number of procurement centres, apart from failing to ensure timely procurement from farmers. He alleged that a stockpile of paddy is getting accumulated at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) across the Delta.

"There is also a shortage of jute sacks, and no action has been taken to date to address moisture limit issues, leaving farmers stranded with unsold yield," he added.

Pointing out that protests are erupting across the Delta districts, he alleged that despite farmers' repeated appeals, the government has not taken any effective measures to ease their plight.

While responding, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani informed the Assembly that the government has opened 4,000 procurement centres and 25 open godowns across the state.

"Each centre procures 1,000 bags per day, and the time of procurement has been extended up to 8 pm instead of the earlier 6 pm. Some centres procure 2,000 to 3,000 bags. Milling of procured paddy is being held up due to a delay on the part of the union government, which needs to grant permission to procure fortified rice. However, around 35,000 bags are being sent to other states every day," he explained.