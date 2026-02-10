Procure 12,000 MT paddy per day: Food Secretary tells DPCs

TIRUCHY: The samba harvest has commenced across the Delta from the beginning of February, and the DPCs have been told to procure 12,000 MT paddy per day and move it immediately to the godowns, said the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Secretary Dr KS Palanisamy on Monday.
Palanisamy visited Thanjavur and inspected the ongoing paddy procurement and said that the samba has been cultivated in an area of 3.23 lakh acres, and the harvest has commenced.
"Around 5 lakh MT paddy production is expected, for which a proper godown facility with adequate stocks of gunny bags is kept ready," he said. "Officials have been asked to monitor the DPCs to ensure the paddy procured from the farmers and to avoid the procurement of paddy from traders or middlemen," he added.
"Similarly, the money will be credited to the farmers' account soon after the procurement process is completed," said Palanisamy, who also visited Tiruvarur and inspected the procurement process.