Process to fill CoE post initiated, clarifies Anna University

CHENNAI: Anna University on Wednesday clarified that it has already initiated the process to fill the Controller of Examinations (CoE) position. The University's clarification came against the backdrop of a report published in the DT Next that the institution had been delaying the appointment of CoE during the past three years.

In a communication to DT Next, the registrar of the university said that applications were invited, with the last date of submission being May 3, 2025. The communication further said that the scrutiny of the applications received is currently in progress.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted next week, and the recommendation of the duly constituted selection committee will be placed before the syndicate for approval.