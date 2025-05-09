Begin typing your search...

    Process to fill CoE post initiated, clarifies Anna University

    In a communication to DT Next, the registrar of the university said that applications were invited, with the last date of submission being May 3, 2025. The communication further said that the scrutiny of the applications received is currently in progress.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 May 2025 8:44 AM IST
    Process to fill CoE post initiated, clarifies Anna University
    X
    Anna University

    CHENNAI: Anna University on Wednesday clarified that it has already initiated the process to fill the Controller of Examinations (CoE) position. The University's clarification came against the backdrop of a report published in the DT Next that the institution had been delaying the appointment of CoE during the past three years.

    In a communication to DT Next, the registrar of the university said that applications were invited, with the last date of submission being May 3, 2025. The communication further said that the scrutiny of the applications received is currently in progress.

    The interview is scheduled to be conducted next week, and the recommendation of the duly constituted selection committee will be placed before the syndicate for approval.

    Anna University
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X