Procedure made simple to avail TN's 7.5% horizontal reservation for the govt school students to pursue higher studies

CHENNAI: The procedure was made easy under a single online platform to avail and claim 7.5% horizontal reservation for the government school students in Tamil Nadu, who want to pursue higher education in the colleges.

The scheme, which was launched in 2011 envisages giving admission to undergraduate professional courses for the students of government schools on a preferential basis. The students, who will be availing the 7.5% reservation in professional colleges, should have studied in government schools from Class VI to Class XII continuously.

Accordingly, the state government will pay the full course fees, NBA course fees, placement and training charges beside paying hostel and transport charges for the beneficiaries.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that when the scheme was launched, students faced some issues in submitting applications and required documents, which is mandatory for getting a reservation for higher education.

"Now, the students could avail and claim the quota in a single software portal platform", he said adding "documents including a bonafide certificate from the principal, mark sheets, national board accreditation certificate from the college should be uploaded. He said similarly, the course fees structure, hostel fees structure and transport fees structure, which was given by the college should also be uploaded in the software according to the required system specification.

Stating that the scheme was successful since it was launched, the official claimed that students availing 7.5% horizontal reservation in engineering admissions in the state has increased by 14% per cent this year. He said the number of eligible government students seeking engineering seats in the academic merit list has increased to 31,788 in 2024 -25, which is over 14% against 2023-2024, with a total of 27,866 students.

"As the scheme has to be more successful, the Higher Education Department has strictly warned the colleges that its affiliation would be stripped if any management of the institution is found indulging in collecting fees from the beneficiaries", he added.