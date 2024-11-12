Begin typing your search...
Probe under way after film screening at Tirunelveli school
According to the school administration, the film was shown to help students relieve stress and relax their minds.
CHENNAI: Authorities have launched an investigation following the news of a film screening held at a school in the VK Puram area in Tirunelveli district.
The film screening at the school had raised concerns, prompting an official inquiry, said a Thanthi TV report. However, according to the school administration, the film was shown to help students relieve stress and relax their minds.
