Probe removal of floor at rly station, says MP

COIMBATORE: Member of Parliament from Coimbatore PR Natarajan sought a probe into demolition of concrete flooring, which is in good condition at Coimbatore North railway station to lay a new one.

“The flooring at the railway station was developed barely six months ago by spending several lakhs. Now works are underway by the engineering division of the railways to remove the entire concrete flooring, which is in good condition,” the MP said.

Instead of developing new facilities essential for passengers, the railways have been wasting money by carrying out such unwanted works, he added.

“It is unacceptable to demolish the flooring, which already remains in good condition. The Southern Railway management should immediately intervene and stop the engineering wing officials from wasting taxpayers money,” Natarajan said.

Further, the MP accused the BJP-led Union government of snatching away various concessions given by railways to senior citizens and differently abled persons to make profits. Now, it is wasting taxpayers money through taking up unwanted projects.

“Most of the buildings in Coimbatore north railway station are in good condition. The Southern Railway management should intervene and conduct an inquiry to take prompt action against erring officials of engineering division in railways,” the MP said.