Probe on as youth assists friend deliver baby at Erode

ERODE: A youth assisted his pregnant girlfriend in delivering a baby at home after watching a string of videos on YouTube in Erode.

As the girl, aged 19 and studying in college, suffered from profuse bleeding, she was taken to a private hospital in Gobichettipalayam in Erode, where the doctors diagnosed her as having delivered a baby.

The girl, studying in a private college in Coimbatore by staying in the hostel, had fallen in love with the 20-year-old youth from Avinashi in Tirupur. As she became pregnant, they both stayed in a rented house at Seethammal Colony in Gobichettipalayam along with his mother.

On Tuesday, the girl developed labour pains. The youth assisted the girl in delivering a baby; however, she suffered from profuse bleeding. Therefore, he took her to a private hospital on Wednesday, where the doctors suspected their marital status and informed the Primary Health Centre (PHC) officials in Gobichettipalayam.

Following this, the health department officials visited the hospital and held inquiries with the youth and the girl undergoing treatment. They also visited the house and found the youth’s mother taking care of the newborn baby. The officials seized the umbilical cord, and further inquiries are underway.

On being informed, the parents of the girl, who were so far under the impression that their daughter was studying in college, were shocked to know that she had delivered a girl baby out of a relationship.