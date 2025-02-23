Probe MGNREGS scam, fix responsibility, urges PMK

CHENNAI: Alleging several malpractices in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the State government to conduct an investigation into the issue and pay the workers, who are not yet paid.

Pointing out a DT Next report, the senior leader said that a social audit had revealed 78,784 malpractices and a graft worth more than Rs 14 crore. “It is condemnable that the government has not taken action despite several malpractices getting flagged. The primary allegation is that payments were made to the workers who did not work under the scheme. Also, lakhs of rupees have been swindled using false account books,” he added.

Saying that all the details of the graft are with the State government, Ramadoss asked the incumbent to take responsibility and act on the allegations. On the contrary, the government is trying to protect the perpetrators, Ramadoss alleged.

“Actions have been taken on just 6,302 complaints. Only a meagre amount of Rs 1.89 crore has been recovered so far. But, no action has been taken against erring officials. As the fund allocated by the central government for the scheme was low, salaries to the workers are pending. The scheme was introduced to uplift the rural poor, but has not been converted as a corruption scheme by the rulers,” he charged.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the DMK government over the rise in crimes against women. “A woman was gang raped in Krishnagiri at knifepoint by 4 persons who were under the influence of ganja. During the last few months, more than 100 such incidents have occurred in the State,” he said.