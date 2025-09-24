Probe MGNREGS graft, Anbumani urges state government

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the alleged corruption of Rs 87 crores in implementing MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the DMK government for not taking action.

In a statement, Anbumani said that a social audit has revealed corruption of Rs 87 crore during the last 6 years.

"Of the total corruption amount, Rs 26.57 crore occurred during the present year. But, only Rs 1.39 crore has been recovered. Of the total Rs 87 crore, only Rs 38 crore has been recovered. The allegations are that payments have been disbursed to the persons who did not come to work," he added.

He also pointed out that the number of man-days in Tamil Nadu under the scheme has decreased, which is due to corruption.

"An investigation should be conducted under the supervision of Madras High Court. The government should take action against the persons who are behind this," he urged.

In another statement, Anbumani requested the state government to provide caste certificates to Malayali tribes in Bargur in Erode district.

"The tribal people have been demanding caste certificates for more than 50 years. But the government is denying them the document. Due to this, the tribal people could not get education or jobs," he said.

He also welcomed the order of the Madras High Court to transfer the investigation into Armstrong's murder to CBI.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss demanded the Archaeological Survey of India name Gingee Fort after King Senjiarkon Kaadavan.

"As per historical records, the fort was built by King Senjiarkon Kaadavan, who belongs to the Vanniyar community. But, the information board in the fort says the fort was constructed by Anandha Kon based on imaginary stories," he said.