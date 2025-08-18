Privatising conservancy work is unacceptable, says Sasikala

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Monday criticised the DMK government for failing to honour its promise to conservancy workers and condemned its attempt to privatise the conservancy work. She also admitted that the AIADMK government had faltered by privatising conservancy services in ten zones, stating, “A mistake is a mistake, no matter who did it.”

“Once everyone blamed the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was confined to her residence, now they are regretting their stand,” Sasikala said at a press conference held on her birthday. She also ridiculed Chief Minister M K Stalin’s 'Thayumanavar' scheme, roadshows and public meetings, stating that these do not amount to “effective administration” but rather cause inconvenience to the common man.

Recalling DMK chief Stalin’s promise to regularise contract conservancy workers before the elections, Sasikala pointed out that the government, after coming to power, moved to privatise the work, only to pull back as elections approached.

Turning to the AIADMK, she acknowledged, “We made a mistake” by privatising ten Corporation zones after Jayalalithaa’s death. She added that she had participated in discussions with Jayalalithaa about providing permanent jobs to sanitary workers, but that the direction changed after her passing. But it was the wrong move, she said and reiterated, “A mistake is a mistake, no matter who did it”.

Slamming the current AIADMK general secretary, Sasikala said the party is “weak” and reaffirmed her commitment to resolving internal issues in order to reunify the party. She also expressed displeasure over the manner in which former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam exited the NDA, insisting that everyone should be treated fairly.