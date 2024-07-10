Private varsities auctioning MBBS seats even though schedule for counseling not released: Anbumani urges central govt to scrap NEET

CHENNAI: Alleging that the private deemed to be universities are auctioning MBBS seats even though the schedule for counseling has not been released, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the central government to scrap NEET that failed to prevent commercialization of medical education.

In a statement, Anbumani said that despite the validity of the present year's NEET exam is yet to be ascertained, private universities are admitting the students.

"This is contempt of the Supreme court. Due to several irregularities, the apex court has warned of scraping the results if accusations are proved. Due to this, the state and central governments stopped the admission process, " he added.

He alleged that private universities are providing various offers including discounts and inviting the students, who have just passed in the exam.

"This is not new. This has been happening since the inception of NEET. Students having a score of 500 but without money cannot join private colleges by paying up Rs. 25 lakh per year. On the other hand, students with lower marks, who have money, can join the medical course. Private colleges are allocating seats on the basis. This is social injustice, " he opined.

Saying that the intention of NEET failed, he urged the central government to scrap the entrance exam permanently.