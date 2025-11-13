Private Universities bill remains withdrawn, clarifies Minister Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: After NTK coordinator Seeman's claim that the state government was encouraging private universities with the new Act, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan reiterated on Thursday that the Private Universities bill will remain withdrawn.

The minister explained that, considering the citizens' concerns voiced by the MLAs at the Assembly session and the remarks from educationists, subject experts, and the Higher Education Department officials, both via public discussions and social media, the Chief Minister had directed appropriate action on the bill. "Accordingly, the draft Private Universities Bill was withdrawn," said Chezhiaan.

"Seeman stated that though the bill was temporarily withdrawn, it must be permanently scrapped, and announced that his party would hold demonstrations to demand this, adding that he would personally participate in them while questioning the need for protests over a bill that has already been withdrawn," the minister clarified, adding, "I wish to emphasise that the Dravidian model government, which upholds social justice and is deeply committed to the advancement of higher education, will not make any compromise in its principles."

The withdrawn status of the bill will remain unchanged, and there will be no reconsideration or reversal, he reiterated.