Private firm employee held for sexually assaulting differently-abled girl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A private firm employee was held for sexually assaulting a differently abled girl in Thanjavur on Thursday. It is said that J Shanmugam (42), a resident from Karanthai in Thanjavur working in the loan section of a private finance firm went to collect a loan in Tiruvaiyaru where a 19-year-old differently abled girl had obtained a loan for the purchase of a mobile phone. When he went there, the girl was alone at home and he had reportedly threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

This frustrated the girl who passed on the information to her parents. The parents complained on Wednesday to the Tiruvaiyaru All Women Police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Shanmugam and confirmed that he was sexually torturing the girl. On Thursday, the police arrested him and lodged him in the prison.