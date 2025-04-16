Private bus operators besiege TNSTC office in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at Thanjavur new bus stand for a while after the private bus owners attempted to besiege the TNSTC office on Tuesday, condemning the one-to-one service that affected their business.

Although there are several TNSTC non-stop buses operated in the Thanjavur-Tiruchy and Thanjavur-Kumbakonam sections, more than 40 private buses are also being operated daily on the same routes.

At this juncture, it is said that TNSTC buses are operated without a proper timetable, and so the passengers who had already boarded the private buses get down at once to board the state buses. This affected the regular business of the private buses.

In order to maintain a proper timetable while operating buses, the private bus owners had already approached the Collector and regional transport office, but no action had so far been initiated.

The frustrated bus owners, headed by Tamil Nadu Bus Owners Association treasurer PLA Chidambaram, District President Peter, along with the members from Thanjavur and Tiruchy, attempted to besiege the TNSTC office in the new bus stand.

They also submitted a petition demanding to streamline the TNSTC non-stop bus services and ensure their business. Upon assurance by the officials, they dispersed from the spot.