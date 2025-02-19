Prisons are not a place for punishment, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said that the Dravidian model government cares for released prisoners and their complete rehabilitation, as it views prisons as places of rehabilitation for ‘broken men.’

Several measures have been initiated, such as building libraries for the inmates and improving diet for their welfare, he added.

The government has taken extra care supporting rehabilitation and reformation of prisoners, the Deputy Chief Minister said. It is a challenging task, but this government does not view prisons as mere places of punishment, instead, it sees them as institutions for the rehabilitation of those who have committed crimes in a fit of rage or due to circumstances, said Udhayanidhi while participating in a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Prisons Department to distribute financial aid amounting to Rs 3.75 crore to 750 released prisoners.

The inmates were released under the government’s amnesty scheme between 2018 and 2024 through the District Prisoners’ Aid Society (DPAS).

Recalling the imprisonment of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and MK Stalin for participating in the anti-Hindi protests in 1972 and protesting against the Emergency in 1976, Udhayanidhi said that the former CMs were well aware of the conditions and sufferings of inmates.

As a result, they took the initiative to bring about a change. They were keen on improving hygiene in the prisons, Udhayanidhi added.

“During the DMK regime the prisoner's diet was improved, and toilet hygiene was enhanced,” he said.