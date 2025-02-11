Begin typing your search...

    Prisoners can get leave inspite of pending appeals against conviction: Madras HC

    The prison authorities are themselves empowered to grant such leave to the prisoners under the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, the bench held.

    Madras High Court (File)

    CHENNAI: A larger bench of the Madras High Court held that those convicted can be allowed leave from prison, even if their appeals against conviction are pending before any appellate court. The prison authorities are themselves empowered to grant such leave to the prisoners under the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, the bench held.

