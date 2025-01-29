Begin typing your search...
Prisoner found dead in Coimbatore Central Prison, four officials suspended
According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was strangulation, with additional injuries found on the body.
CHENNAI: A prisoner at Coimbatore Central Prison was found dead under suspicious circumstances on January 27.
Following the report, the prison officers and guards on duty at the time were suspended, according to a Thanthi TV report.
Authorities have launched an investigation, and other prisoners are being questioned as part of the inquiry.
