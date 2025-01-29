Begin typing your search...

    Prisoner found dead in Coimbatore Central Prison, four officials suspended

    According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was strangulation, with additional injuries found on the body.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Jan 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Prisoner found dead in Coimbatore Central Prison, four officials suspended
    X

    Coimbatore Central Prison

    CHENNAI: A prisoner at Coimbatore Central Prison was found dead under suspicious circumstances on January 27.

    According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was strangulation, with additional injuries found on the body.

    Following the report, the prison officers and guards on duty at the time were suspended, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    Authorities have launched an investigation, and other prisoners are being questioned as part of the inquiry.

    Coimbatore Central PrisonPrisoner death
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick