Prison canteens revamped, transactions via computerised & biometric access

CHENNAI: In order to remove the irregularities and to make the functioning of the prisoners canteens in a transparent and accountable manner, the prison department has revamped and introduced fully computerised transactions with biometric access features.



Prisoners Cash Property canteens have been operating in all the Central Prisons and Special Prisons for Women (SPW) in the State for many years.

The PCP canteens offer various articles like soap, biscuits, tea, coffee, bun, toothpaste and brush, coconut oil, fruits, various snacks as well as meals on payment basis for the benefit of the prisoners.

Each 'A' classprisoner is allowed to purchase articles up to Rs.1000 per week and each 'B'class prisoner is allowed to purchase articles up to Rs.750 per week from these PCP canteens, a press release said.

The PCP canteen systemhas been now completely revamped and fullycomputerized with biometricaccess features, said DGP Amaraesh Pujari, director general, TN prisons and correctional services.

As per the new system inmates can now buy canteen articles only through biometric authentication, fingerprintscan/smart card. Prisoners will be able to know their weekly remaining limit balance and total net balance at any time.

Reports of all PCP canteen activity in the prisons can be viewed from the Prison Headquarters, the release added.