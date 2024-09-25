Principal sessions judge Alli who presided over Senthilbalaji case new Madras HC Registrar General

CHENNAI: Principal sessions judge S Alli, who was in the news as the judge who was handling the trial of the case against former minister V Senthilbalaji, was transferred and appointed as the Registrar General of the Madras High Court.

The post fell vacant after former Registrar General M Jothiraman was elevated as the additional judge of the High Court.

The notification released on Tuesday said the acting Chief Justice transferred several district judges. Among them was principal sessions judge, ChennV Senthilbalajiai, Alli, who is transferred and posted as the Registrar General.

During the hearing, the judge had issued judicial remand against DMK leader Senthilbalaji in the money laundering case and rejected multiple bail pleas that he had filed. She also framed charges against the former minister and commenced the examination of witnesses.

The notification added that S Karthikeyan, the presiding officer of the first additional labour court, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as the principal sessions judge.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, five additional judges of the High Court were sworn in as the regular judges. Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar administered the oath of office to the judges.

Based on the recommendations of the Collegium, the President of India had on September 20 appointed additional judges Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, Ramachandran Kalaimathi and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi as judges of the High Court.