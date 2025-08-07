Prime accused in SSI murder shot dead in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: One of the accused in the murder of Special Sub Inspector Shanmugavel was gunned down by police in Tirupur on Thursday early morning.

Police opened fire as M Manikandan, 30, attempted to flee after attacking a cop, while retrieving the murder weapon. On Tuesday night, Shanmugavel and constable Azhagu Raja, 35, attached to the Gudimangalam police station, were on patrol duty when they arrived at a coconut grove owned by AIADMK MLA C Mahendran in Udumalpet while responding to a distress call received by the control room.

When the SSI attempted to resolve an altercation between Murthy, 65, and his two sons, the elder son Manikandan, angered by his intervention, hacked him to death, while the constable and a farm manager fled in fear. The trio also vandalised the patrol vehicle and threw away the cops' walkie-talkie.

Police nabbed Murthy and his younger son Thangapandi, 25, from a hideout in Udumalpet on Thursday while a special team of police took into custody the prime accused, Manikandan,

A police team led by Gudimangalam inspector Thirugnanasambandan and sub-inspector Saravanakumar took Manikandan to a spot near the Upparu stream in Chikkanoothu village to retrieve the sickle used to hack the SSI.

“After picking up the sickle from a hideout, Manikandan suddenly attacked Saravanakumar, injuring his hand. Despite repeated warnings from the inspector, Manikandan refused to drop the sickle and attempted to attack the cop again. The inspector then opened fire in self-defence and Manikandan was hit,” said a police officer.

Police said Manikandan was rushed to Udumalpet Government Hospital, where doctors declared he was brought dead. His post-mortem was held at Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital.

Accused Murthy and Thangapandi were produced before the Udumalpet judicial magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody till August 21. While being taken to prison, Murthy cried out that the police killed his son. Thangapandi said police should be held responsible if their lives were harmed.