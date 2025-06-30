Primary Health Centres powered to handle all emergencies: TN Health Minister

DINDIGUL: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday inspected a state-run health centre at a village in Kodaikanal hills and assessed, among other things, the implementation of the ‘Loading dose’ scheme to save lives.

As per the scheme, in 8,713 Health Sub-Centres and in 2,286 Primary Health Centres a pack of three tablets–Aspirin, Clopidogrel and Atorvastatin-are stocked to treat within the golden hour those suspected of experiencing heart issues.

This scheme was inaugurated at the Poobarai village PHC in Kodaikanal hills in June 2023, and the minister inspected the facility early in the morning.

The minister said so far, about 23 persons have benefited under the loading dose scheme in the Poombarai PHC.

“I spoke to one of the beneficiaries and enquired about the treatment provided in the PHC, the follow-up treatment and his present health condition. He lauded the services rendered,” Subramanian told reporters.

Health Minister Subramanian added that such state-run facilities, including the Urban Primary Health Centres, have medicines needed to treat snake and dog bites as well.