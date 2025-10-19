Primary Health Centres on high alert to treat burn injuries, wounds

CHENNAI: Amid preparations for the festival of lights, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has placed all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and hospitals across the State on high alert and urged the public to observe utmost caution while celebrating Deepavali, particularly while handling fireworks.

In a detailed advisory issued to all District Health Officers (DHOs), the Directorate instructed officials to raise public awareness, ensure the readiness of emergency medical services, and take proactive measures to prevent accidents and injuries during the festive season.

The circular emphasized that burns and wounds are the most common injuries during Deepavali and called for strict adherence to safety norms. People have been advised to burst crackers only in open spaces, keep them away from inflammable substances, and avoid wearing loose or synthetic clothes that could easily catch fire. Parents have been asked to closely supervise children, while individuals with respiratory ailments have been advised to remain indoors.

Citizens have been warned not to light crackers by hand, not to burst them near electric poles or vehicles, and avoid using sanitizers or open flames such as lighters or matches while igniting fireworks. Used crackers should be soaked in water before disposal to prevent injuries.

All PHCs have been directed to stock essential drugs, IV fluids, silversulfadiazine ointment, and wound dressings, and to ensure 24-hour availability of doctors and nurses on October 19 and 20. Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) will operate across districts, and the 108 ambulance service will be on standby for inter-facility transfers of burn victims.

District Health Officers have been instructed to coordinate with tertiary hospitals for immediate treatment of major injuries and ensure the availability of blood, plastic surgeons, and emergency specialists.

Report any serious incident to the State Emergency Operations Centre through email (dphepi@nic.in) or call 9444340496, 8754448477 for assistance.