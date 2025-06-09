Priest arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Tirupattur temple

CHENNAI: The Tirupattur police on Monday arrested a temple priest for allegedly sexually harassing a young woman in the temple premises.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the accused Thiagarajan worked as the head priest at the Naganatha Swamy Temple located in Ambur Bazaar which falls under the control of the Hindu Religious and Endowments Department. Thiagarajan, allegedly sexually harassed a young woman who came to do the cleaning work at the the temple.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the Ambur All Women Police registered a case against the priest under four sections. On hearing about the complaint, the priest immediately went into hiding. Following this, the police formed a special team that traced him to a relative's house in Puducherry where he was arrested on Monday morning.

Owing to this, a few Hindu organisations have requested that Thiagarajan be dismissed immediately and appoint another priest in his position.