Price crash: Tirupattur farmer dumps 5 tonnes of ladies finger in Kandli lake

TIRUPATTUR: Farmers in Ranipet and Tirupattur districts were furious over lack of government response following ladies finger (‘vendai’ in Tamil) price crashing. This resulted in one of them dumping 5 tonnes in a lake near Kandli in Tirupattur district. Wholesale prices of ladies finger in Arcot (Ranipet district) was Rs 8 per kg and Rs 5 at Gudiyattam (Vellore district) and Rs 2 in Tirupattur. Ramesh (35) of Manavalli village near Kandli who raised the crop also purchased form nearby farmers and supplied to Chennai, Kerala and Bengaluru.

“Due to lack in demand prices were very low and those offered were not enough to even meet the transport cost,” he said. “A farmer spends nearly Rs 35,000 to raise ladies finger in an acre and when he finds no market for his produce, he has no alternative other than disposing it,” Ramesh told DT Next. Tamilaga Vivasayigal sangal youth wing state president R Subash lamented the lack of official response to this state of affairs. He called on farmers not to destroy the crop but to give it away free to the poor or those in need.