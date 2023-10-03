Prevent vested interests from creating trouble: Stalin tells police as LS polls near

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday tasked district collectors and police superintendents to rein in vested interests and ensure public tranquility in view of the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held next year. Addressing the inaugural of a two-day meet of district collectors and police superintendents, Stalin said the first objective of the authorities is to ensure peace in places where the general public congregate in large numbers. The second goal is to rein in those who intend disturbing public peace. There shall be no room for those who attempt to create confusion in peaceful Tamil Nadu. The Lok Sabha polls are set to be held next year and there is a chance for vested interests to disturb public peace and cause confusion and such attempts must be nipped in the bud through enhanced vigil. The Chief Minister said, in order to guard against fake news, social media should be continuously monitored by district collectors and police superintendents.



The authorities should take tough action against those who circulate such false information and persons who impinge on social harmony and unity. Fake news should be exposed by district officials in social media by posting facts related to any given issue. District collectors should announce a dedicated WhatsApp and telephone number to enable Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people to provide information to district officials on offences against them. The Chief Minister tasked police officials to take stern action against peddlers of illicit arrack and drugs. Tamil Nadu being one of the states that witness a very high number of fatalities in road accidents is a matter of deep concern, he said. He urged police, highways and transport departments to work in tandem to formulate schemes to bring down accidents and reduce traffic congestion. This is the second meet of district collectors and police superintendents after the DMK assumed power in May 2021 and the first conference was held in March 2022. State Ministers, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials took part.