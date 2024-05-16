Prevent Pocso conviction delays: PMK

CHENNAI: Stating that conviction in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) cases are decreasing and several cases are pending, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to conduct an analysis to find out the reasons for delays and increase conviction rates.

In a statement, Anbumani said that in 2021, as many as 4,020 cases were registered under the Pocso Act. “There were a total of 9,643 Pocso cases including 4,020 new cases and old cases in the year. However, only 955 cases were disposed of in the year, which is 9.90 per cent. Moreover, the accused were convicted in 202 out of 955 cases. In 753 cases, the accused were acquitted,” he added.

He pointed out the same situation continued in 2022 as there were a total of 13,399 cases, including pending and new cases. But, judgments were pronounced in 2,033 cases and accused were convicted in 524 cases.

“It is unacceptable that investigations are delayed and accused are being let off. Despite special courts for Pocso cases verdict are delayed. This will pave the way for an increase in crimes against children,” Anbumani said.

Opining that male officers are probing cases in several incidents that are against the norms, he said, “This is the reason for some victims turning hostile. This paves way for acquittals.”