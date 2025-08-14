President’s Medal for 24 police officials from TN

CHENNAI: The Union government has announced conferment of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to 24 officers/personnel of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The officers selected for the President’s Medal are ADGP (Economic Offences Wing) B Balagangadevi; IG G Karthikeyan, who is serving as Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Chennai City; and IG S Lakshmi IG (Idol Wing-CID).

The medals are awarded twice a year, on Republic Day and Independence Day, as per the government of India guidelines.

The MSM awardees are A Jayalakshmi, SP, State Human Rights Commission; R Sakthivel, DC, Intelligence Section-I, GCP; S Vimala, SP, Namakkal; P Durai Pandian, DSP, Security Branch-CID, Chennai; P Gopalachandran, ASP, HQ, Tiruchy; K. Suthakar Devasahayam, Addl SP, Special Division, SB-CID, Chennai; C Chandrasekar, DSP, Organised Crime Unit, Coimbatore Range; S Christin Jayasil, AC, Selaiyur Range, Tambaram City; S Murugaraj, AC, Armed Reserve-I, GCP; P Ponraj, inspector, Taramani police station, Chennai; M Velmurugan, DSP, CB-CID, Kancheepuram; J Athisayaraj, inspector, SB-CID, Tirunelveli; M Rajanikanth, inspector, SB, Vellore; B Rajinikanth, inspector, CB-CID, Erode; S Sreevidya, SSI, Security, GCP; C Ananthan, SSI, Nagore police station, Nagapattinam; P Kannusamy, SI, SB, Perambalur; S Parthiban, SSI, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchy; P Ramakrishnan, inspector, Special Intelligence Unit, Chennai; N Ganesan, SI, Special Investigation Cell, DVAC, Chennai; and R Nanthakumar, inspector, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Salem City.