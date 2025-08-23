Present regime abandoned AIADMK govt's welfare schemes, says EPS

CHENNAI: Stating that the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government abandoned welfare schemes launched by the AIADMK regime out of political vendetta, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday assured that the schemes would be revived once the AIADMK returns to power.

The AIADMK government had established 2,000 Amma medical clinics, which were subsequently shut down after the DMK came to power. The CM, MK Stalin, could not tolerate the provision of free and quality medical care extended to the poor and downtrodden.

Once the AIADMK returns to power, it will reopen the clinics and double their number to 4,000, expanding access to healthcare for the underprivileged, said Palaniswami, while addressing the public at Chengalpattu as part of his state-wide campaign – Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom.

Continuing in the same vein, he stated that the AIADMK would revive all welfare schemes, including the free laptop scheme for students. He recalled that over 52 lakh students had benefited from the scheme during the AIADMK’s ten-year regime from 2011, with the government having spent Rs 73,000 crore on the initiative.

Countering Chief Minister Stalin’s claim that the AIADMK government did nothing for the region, Palaniswami pointed out that it was under his leadership that the AIADMK government bifurcated Kancheepuram district and created Chengalpattu district.

Palaniswami also took a dig at the Chief Minister over the recently launched ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ special camp scheme, mocking that after being in power for 51 months, the DMK government had only now identified that people are facing 46 issues.

“The government officials conduct door-to-door, asking for issues you are facing to redress them,” he said and noted that it was nothing but a “political gimmick to deceive the people” before the elections.

“I am proud to be a farmer, because farmers do not fear anyone, not even the ED (Enforcement Directorate),” said the AIADMK leader, adding that an AIADMK government would build concrete houses for farmers once back in power. He further stated that silk sarees and dhotis would be provided to beneficiaries of the Thangathukku Thali scheme.

District Secretaries meeting on Aug 30

The AIADMK will hold a district secretaries’ meeting on August 30 at the party headquarters in Chennai. In a statement, party General Secretary Palaniswami requested all district secretaries to attend without fail.