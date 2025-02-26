Prepare landslide susceptibility mapping for western ghats: NGT to TN government

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to 2,642 assistant surgeons including 32 persons with disabilities who selected through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board. He stated that various medical infrastructure developed in Tamil Nadu including medical colleges, primary health centers, and schemes that have elevated the State's healthcare system.

During the event, Stalin said, "For medical infrastructure to function properly, we certainly need adequate doctors who are suited to the task. The work orders provided to 2,642 assistant surgeons. They should not only understand the physical ailments of poor rural patients, pregnant women, and children who come to government hospitals, but also their mental health and surrounding environment. Doctors emerging from rural areas and smaller towns are key to ensuring that people receive quality treatment. "

He further mentioned that Makkalai thedi maruthuvam, Inuyir Kappom 48 has saved many people and extended their lives. It is noted that for several specialties, the state health department has appointed 648 doctors through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. The specialist doctors are being appointed on a priority basis.

Two days ago, 1,000 CM pharmacies were opened in Tamil Nadu, where essential medicines are available to the people at very affordable prices. The Dravidian model government has implemented various medical schemes so that everyone in this state should get proper treatment, get cured of their diseases and live a good life.

"However, it would not be possible without doctors, because these schemes will not exist without medical sector employees. From now on, the people will entrust you with the responsibility of protecting their lives. To the extent that you fulfill their trust, your service must be effective. Take care of the welfare of the people, this Dravidian model government exists for the welfare of the people," added the Chief Minister.