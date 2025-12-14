Preparatory works for Vijay''s Erode meeting going on: Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Preparatory works for TVK chief Vijay's public meeting near here on December 18 are going on, the party's Chief Coordinator K A Sengottaiyan said on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held between 11 am and 1 pm at Vijayamangalam in the district, he added.

He, along with the party functionaries, inspected the proposed meeting spot, a 16-acre site belonging to a private temple controlled by HR&CE, near the Vijayamangalam tollgate. Till Sunday afternoon, HR&CE has not given NOC to the party to hold a meeting there.

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan said that he was hopeful of getting permission for the site, as all the 84 conditions of the police have been fulfilled.

Expecting permission, party workers started cleaning the site.

Further speaking to the reporters, Sengottaiyan said, "People's support is there for our leader. There is no one to compete with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam. With the tremendous people's support, Vijay will become the chief minister in the next year's elections."

Asked about the preparations for the meeting, he said, "The preparations have commenced today. You all come and see it for yourself. "

On whether the party candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls would be announced, he said, "Our party chief would formally say that."

When asked about the speculations that expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala is likely to join the NDA alliance, he said, "You please go and ask her. See, no one can predict the election field. We have to wait and watch."

On November 27, Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and former minister, who was expelled from the AIADMK, joined TVK in the presence of its chief Vijay, who later appointed him as the party's chief coordinator.