Preparations under way to extend CM’s Breakfast Scheme to rural aided schools in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Getting ready to extend the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to government-aided primary schools in the rural regions of Tamil Nadu from the new 2024-25 academic year, the Directorate of Elementary Education has begun the preparatory works, including appointing cooks and scouting locations in respective schools.

The scheme will benefit both primary class students of aided schools in rural districts and primary government school students in the State. As part of the preparatory works, the department has released a circular with instructions to school managements.

For the implementation of the scheme in the respective revenue/education districts, a team should be set up consisting of district education officers and other key staff according to the number of rural aided schools where the breakfast scheme would be extended. Also, the schools must be surveyed thoroughly to ensure that they have the necessary space and other facilities to distribute food, the circular said, adding that the team should inspect the facilities.

The teams and aided school managements should upload a photo of the room where the food will be prepared and distributed to the students. Also, a photograph of the readiness of the breakfast room, electricity, drinking water and storage facilities should be uploaded.

"Also, photographs should be uploaded to confirm that the students have breakfast plates and mats for sitting, gas connection, cooking utensils among other materials provided by the Social Welfare Department," the circular read.