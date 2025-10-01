Preparations to host AeroDefCon 2025 in full swing, says TN Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Preparations are in full swing for the inaugural edition of the Aerospace and Defence Meetings (ADM) 2025, scheduled to be held from October 7 to 9 at the Chennai Trade Centre, said Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa on Monday.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce (HCC) at Anna Salai, Rajaa said, "Today, I met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed AeroDefCon 2025, the premier business convention for the aerospace, defence, space, and naval sectors, which will take place in Chennai from October 7 to 9."

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's growing prominence in the defence and aerospace ecosystem, he said the event would serve as a transformative platform for global industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to engage in high-value collaborations.

"Organised by ABE and BCI Aerospace, in partnership with TIDCO and AIDAT, the convention will showcase Tamil Nadu’s strategic advantages and policy-driven growth," he added.

Rajaa also revealed that plans are underway to establish a state-of-the-art Industry Museum in Chennai to chronicle the state's industrial evolution and celebrate its entrepreneurial legacy.

Calling for greater synergy between academia and industry, Rajaa urged sectors such as textiles to decentralise beyond Tirupur, fostering balanced regional growth. "Tamil Nadu must strengthen its footprint in semiconductor design, and research and development. With strong policy continuity across successive governments, the state has emerged as a model of stability and a front-runner in industrial excellence. Today, Tamil Nadu stands tall as the talent capital of India," the minister said.

Ramesh Dugar is HCC's new president

Ramesh Dugar, Chairman and Managing Director, Dugar Finance & Investments Ltd, has been unanimously elected as the 80th president of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce (HCC) for the year 2025–26 at its Annual General Meeting held in Chennai on Monday.

The Annual Session was presided over by Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, who launched the HCC's year-long 80th anniversary celebrations by unveiling its official logo.

Rajaa highlighted the vital role played by industry bodies like HCC in fostering collaboration between the government and the business community. He assured the State’s continued support for trade and industry for inclusive growth.

Established in 1945, HCC represents around 1,000 members spanning diverse sectors of trade and industry. As it marks 80 years of service, the Chamber announced a year-long series of events, including seminars, policy dialogues, business networking sessions, exhibitions, and community initiatives, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Tamil Nadu’s business ecosystem.