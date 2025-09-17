Preparations begin for SIR in Tamil Nadu: CEO Archana Patnaik

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, said on Tuesday that groundwork has started for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list in the state. She clarified, however, that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet issued a formal notification or timeline for the exercise.

Speaking to TNIE, Patnaik said the first step was to fill key posts required for the SIR, such as Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant EROs. “All those positions have been filled. Training for these officials is an ongoing process,” she said.

The CEO also explained that rationalising polling stations is now a priority. “No polling booth should have more than 1,200 voters unless there is special approval from the ECI. For this, we are identifying additional buildings to set up new polling stations, which will also require more BLOs,” she added.

On steps to avoid issues similar to those reported in Bihar during its SIR exercise, Patnaik stressed that the main goal is to maintain an accurate and clean voter list. “We have instructed EROs that nobody should be denied inclusion in the rolls if they are eligible. At the same time, ineligible names like those of deceased persons must be removed,” she said.

According to official sources, the number of polling booths in Tamil Nadu is expected to rise from the current 68,000 to nearly 74,000 once the rationalisation process is completed. District Election Officers (DEOs) have been directed to hold consultations with political parties before finalising the changes.