Erode East bypoll: Prep on in full swing, 237 polling stations set up

CHENNAI: The by-election for the Erode East assembly constituency is all set to be held on Wednesday with 237 polling stations set up in 53 locations. Work is on in full swing to beef up security and send voting machines to the respective polling stations.

As many as 46 candidates are in the fray and there are a total of 2,27,576 voters in the constituency, including 1,10,128 males, 1,17,381 females and 37 transgender people. A total of 246 voters over the age of 85 and people with disabilities have cast their postal votes, added a Maalaimalar report.

The final phase of campaigning came to an on Monday evening as per the model code of conduct.

On Monday night, the police had conducted a series of checks to see if any outsiders were staying at hotels, wedding halls, and community centres in the Erode Corporation area.

Ahead of tomorrow's voting, 237 polling stations have been made ready with facilities like toilets, drinking water, waiting areas, and more, including a ramp for the differently-abled.

A total of 24 zonal officers have been appointed to oversee the polling process at the booths and provided with vehicles equipped with GPS devices.

Meanwhile, paramilitary personnel assigned to the polling stations have begun their security duties at the polling centres. Similarly, final training was given today to the officials who will be stationed at the polling stations.

Additionally, work is under way to bring out the 97 electronic voting machines from the security room in the Corporation building to send them to the respective polling stations.

A mock voting will take place on Wednesday (Feb 5) at 6 am after which regular voting will take place from 7 am onwards. Once the voting process concludes at 6 pm, the voting machines will be taken to the Siddha Government College under heavy police security, where the counting of the votes will take place.

The counting is slated to take place on Feb 8 with results likely to be announced the same day.