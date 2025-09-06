Begin typing your search...

    Premalatha welcomes GST reform; praises Modi

    She said Prime Minister Modi has successfully collaborated with Japan, China, and Russia to stabilise the economy

    CHENNAI: DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth welcomed the new GST reforms, stating that they will benefit the common people and help increase job opportunities.

    She said Prime Minister Modi has successfully collaborated with Japan, China, and Russia to stabilise the economy—proving that India can thrive without the support of America and Pakistan—which she described as “Modi Ji’s magic.”

