Premalatha Vijayakanth blames poor security for Karur stampede, extends condolences

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Sunday described the tragic stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s rally in Karur as “a deeply distressing and unfortunate incident” and urged that such mishaps should never recur.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Karur, she said that despite the massive turnout at Vijay’s campaign event, the police protection and crowd control arrangements were grossly inadequate. “There was a huge gathering, but the security presence was minimal. In addition, there was a power outage across Karur during the rally. The sudden arrival of an ambulance in the middle of the crowd triggered panic, which led to the tragedy,” she explained.

Premalatha expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and assured that she would personally visit Karur to meet the bereaved families and the injured. “At this moment of grief, I do not wish to indulge in politics. My priority is to console the affected families. Once I meet them and understand the ground situation, I will address the media in detail,” she said.

Recalling her experience of participating in large gatherings alongside her late husband, actor-turned-politician ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth, she said, “I have been part of massive public meetings since 1990, but the Karur tragedy has left everyone heartbroken. It is painful to know that women and children were among the victims.”