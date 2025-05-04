Premalatha to decide on alliance continuation in 2026, says LK Sudhish

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer LK Sudhish has announced that the party’s general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth would determine the future of its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhish stated, “We remained in alliance with the AIADMK during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite its departure from the BJP-led NDA. Now that the AIADMK and BJP have reunited, a broader political consolidation is necessary. The decision regarding DMDK’s continued association with the alliance will be made by our general secretary at the appropriate time.”

He further revealed that a crucial party conference will be held in Cuddalore on January 9, where a formal declaration on DMDK’s alliance plans is expected.

“Our general secretary will announce the party’s future course, including potential alliances, during the Cuddalore conference,” he said.

Sudhish also disclosed that the AIADMK had assured the DMDK of a Rajya Sabha seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll negotiations.

“This commitment is entirely true. It was based on this assurance that I chose not to contest the recent elections,” he asserted.

Reflecting on his political journey, Sudhish noted his earlier electoral contests in Kallakurichi and Salem, and expressed interest in contesting the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing speculation about a possible alliance with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Sudhish remarked, “Though Vijay and our leader Captain Vijayakanth shared a cordial rapport, politics and personal friendship are separate. A decision on this will also be made at the Cuddalore meet.”