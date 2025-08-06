Premalatha rates DMK regime 50/50; praises progress, slams it for L&O failure

CHENNAI: Amid speculations over a possible alliance with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Tuesday criticised the Stalin-led government, saying its performance deserves “50 marks for the progress and 50 marks for the failures.”

Speaking to reporters in Kancheepuram during her party’s “Illam Thedi… Ullam Naadi” poll campaign, she said, “There is no security in the country — not for life, property, fishermen, traders or farmers. Incidents of chain-snatching and theft are rising. A woman cannot step out for a walk without fear. These incidents occur daily and must stop.”

The DMDK leader urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to act firmly on the law and order issue. “He holds the law and order portfolio. If he doesn’t act with an iron fist, crimes will go on unchecked. Lock-up deaths, caste killings and custodial violence are becoming a daily routine. These must be addressed without delay,” Premalathan said.

Asked to rate the DMK government’s performance, she said, “In this regime, progress and failures are balanced. So, 50 marks for each.”

The DMDK leader said that caste remains despite efforts by Periyar and Bharathiar. “Casteism persists and causes such crimes. It is not just an individual issue, but a systemic one. Social mindset must change. Vijayakant always spoke about building a casteless society. That vision remains unfulfilled,” she added.